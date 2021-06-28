The Ford Bronco is finally here and Jeep should be worried

Some of the Bronco's off-road prowess is simply a matter of design. The wheels are way out close to the front and back ends. This allows the Bronco to drive right up to a steep hill and, just when it seems the front bumper is about to smash into it, the front wheels grab at the base of the hill and pull it right up.

As on many SUVs, there are also different driving modes for different environments. Besides that, there are buttons for doing various, more specific things like locking the rear differential. The differential is a set of gears that allows each front or back wheel to spin at a different speed from the one on the opposite side. That's necessary, because, when turning, the wheel on the outside of a turn has to spin slightly faster than the one on the inside. (It has a longer path to cover.) Locking the differential makes both wheels turn at the same speed, but it also makes sure both wheels are getting full engine power. It's not so good when turnin,g but can be very useful when driving on mucky or slippery surfaces. During my test drive, it allowed the Bronco to climb up the damp surface of what was, basically, a giant rock.