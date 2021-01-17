The final days of Trump's presidency inspire hour-by-hour countdowns

"I think the feeling is, if he goes out and talk more, he is simply going to add fuel to the fire," Haberman said. "That's part of why we are not hearing him, as people are afraid of what he will say -- people meaning his advisers -- what he will say off the cuff in an interview."

A farewell address?

American presidents typically deliver a thoughtful farewell address to the nation. Will Trump? We know he wants a made-for-TV sendoff on Wednesday, but it's unclear if he wants to speak about his legacy. CBS News is reporting that he will speak "at a farewell event on the tarmac of Joint Base Andrews." It's also unclear how TV networks would handle such a speech, given his past deceptions and incitements.

>> I'm not raising these questions because I "want" to hear from Trump, per se. I'm raising the Q's because what leaders don't say is often more revealing than what they do say. Trump is scrapping norms all the way until the very last minute of his presidency, by getting out of town before Biden takes the oath...

Pence filling in as prez?