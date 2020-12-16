The Fed keeps rates near zero and acknowledges fragile recovery

During a press conference, Powell noted that the optimism about Covid-19 vaccines is encouraging, but he noted it will take more time until Americans feel fully confident that they will be able to "reengage" in normal activities that would help boost the economy.

The central bank also released a separate survey of economic projections for the next few years.

The Fed does appear a little more optimistic about the future, indicating that it anticipates a 4.2% rebound in the nation's gross domestic product in 2021 -- up from a September forecast of 4% annualized growth.

The Fed also is forecasting that the unemployment rate will drop back to 5% by next year -- down from an earlier estimate of 5.5%.

That's still higher than where the unemployment rate was before the pandemic ramped up in the US in the spring. Powell pointed out in the press conference that the path of the overall economy remains "highly uncertain," though he noted that the housing market has "fully recovered."