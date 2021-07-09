The evidence from the collapsed Surfside condo is growing by the day, but the investigation could take years

After two weeks on the scene, Kilsheimer says he's considering "all kinds of possibilities" to explain the collapse. A number of factors, from design flaws to material deterioration, could have weakened the tower before a "trigger" event sent it falling, he said.

His team has investigated trigger theories that he thinks are highly unlikely, such as recent explosive tests carried out at sea by the Navy a few hundred miles from the tower. A car crashing into a pillar in the basement garage of the building is a more plausible trigger, he said, though no evidence of one in the weeks preceding the collapse has emerged as of yet.

"There may be something that we'll learn as we're looking at the debris that will help us understand what a possible trigger might have been," he said.

Asked by a reporter what he would be looking for, he said, "something that doesn't feel good in my gut."

"We've been around the block a lot of times so I know what things kind of ought to look like, and I know what happens when they look a little strange, and then you have to evaluate the 'little strange.'"