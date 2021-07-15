The doctor accused of plotting the assassination of Haiti's President was planning his entry into national politics, a source says

"At no time during any meeting or conversation with Dr. Sanon or with any of his representatives was there any mention, discussion or suggestion of an assassination plot against President Moise or the intention to use force to bring about a change of leadership in Haiti," the company said.

"Contrary to certain media reports, no representative of Worldwide Capital Lending Group attended meetings in the Dominican Republic or Haiti at any time," the company added.

Duverger said the meeting in Fort Lauderdale was held to discuss "financing the construction of infrastructures necessary for Haiti to achieve durable economic development in 30 years or less."

The New York Times was first to report on the meetings behind Sanon's political campaign.

Earlier this year, Sanon changed his plan and allegedly told the group that he wanted to become Haiti's president instead of the prime minister, according to Duverger.

The plan was detailed in a letter to a senior State Department official in late May.

Signed "the People of Haiti," the letter was posted to a now-defunct website that advocates Sanon's leadership in a transitional government and warns of an impending crisis at the hands of Moise.