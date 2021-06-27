The death toll from the Florida condo collapse reaches 9 as rescuers keep digging in hopes of finding survivors

"I know you're doing everything you can, but it's not enough."

Castro said she understands why some families are channeling their anger and anxiety toward the same people who are trying to help.

"They don't have anywhere to place these emotions right now, because there's a lot of them. And it's OK. If they need to direct them at us, we're more than willing to handle it. We understand that they have to let this emotion out somewhere," Castro said.

"I can't even imagine being in a position, the position that they are in -- not knowing, feeling helpless as to not do anything themselves."

Sunday's death toll is an increase from the five deaths that had been confirmed Saturday.

The victims were identified as Antonio Lozano, 83, Gladys Lozano, 79, and Manuel LaFont, 54, the Miami-Dade Police Department said in a news release Saturday night.

Stacie Fang, 54, was previously identified, CNN reported.

Other victims not yet been identified.

While the odds of survival might dwindle each day, search crews are still in an active rescue mission, Castro said.