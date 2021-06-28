The death toll from the Florida condo collapse reaches 10 as rescuers race to find 151 people still missing

"It gives the men and women an ability to ... get underneath some of the rubble through a different perspective," the state fire marshal said.

"One of the pieces they were able to pull out because of the trench weighed about 12,000 pounds," Patronis said.

"Once they pulled it out the back side, this 12,000-pound piece was all scorched. That is where the fire was underneath."

The mayor said rescuers are also using sonar, cameras and K-9s to try to find anyone beneath the rubble.

Some families have grown impatient and channeled their anger toward search officials, Castro said.

"They're looking for someone to blame. There is no one they can blame at this point. The emotions have to go somewhere. We understand that," she said.

"We've asked the families that if you need to vent, you (can) vent at us."

Families who want to visit the site of the collapse will be brought in by bus Monday afternoon.

Those who visited Sunday saw how dangerous the search operation can be."

"They witnessed a rescuer tumble 25 feet down the mound," Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Chief Raide Jadallah said.