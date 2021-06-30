The death toll from Florida condo collapse reaches 16 as crews race to find more than 100 people

"Most of the collapse is very, very tight. The collapse was major," Vach said.

Rescue crews will soon face another challenge: inclement weather.

Rain and thunderstorms are expected Wednesday and Thursday, with the potential for strong winds and lightning.

But canine crews will not be hampered after stormy weather, Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said Wednesday.

He said two teams of dogs -- one searching for survivors, the other looking for victims -- are able to follow scents even after wind and rain.

Despite all the challenges of finding survivors, "I can tell you that none of us have lost hope," Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Capt. Eddy Alarcon said

He said searchers will keep "hammering away and cutting away in hopes that we can find somebody," he said. "We're always praying for somebody to be alive, but at the very least it gives some closure to the families waiting to hear from their loved ones."

A survivor says the garage collapsed

One survivor who fled with her family said the collapse may have started in the area of the pool deck and parking garage.