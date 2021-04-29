The Daily Beast: Gaetz associate wrote in letter that congressman paid for sex with minor

In a series of messages exchanged over the encrypted messaging app Signal and obtained by The Daily Beast, Greenberg wrote to Stone: "If I get you $250k in Bitcoin would that help or is this not a financial matter."

"I understand all of this and have taken it into consideration," Stone replied, according to the outlet. "I will know more in the next 24 hours I cannot push too hard because of the nonsense surrounding pardons."

"I hope you are prepared to wire me $250,000 because I am feeling confident," Stone later wrote to Greenberg.

CNN's Chris Cuomo said Thursday evening that Stone said to him that he doesn't buy this, he didn't help, he never took any money from anybody, he doesn't recall any letter and he has never heard of Greenberg implicating Gaetz. He told Cuomo that The Daily Beast's text communications are out of context and incomplete, and that he never tried to get Greenberg a pardon.

Stone told The Daily Beast that Greenberg had tried to hire him to assist with a pardon, but he denied asking for or receiving payment. He did tell the outlet that he had Greenberg prepare "a document explaining his prosecution."

CNN previously reported that Greenberg has been providing investigators with information since last year, including information about encounters he and Gaetz had with women who were given cash or gifts in exchange for sex.