The critical race theory panic has White people afraid that they might be complicit in racism

"In Baltimore City, students can't read and write," she said. "And to say the issue is because of their skin color is absolutely ridiculous. It's not because of their skin color. It's because they don't have the resources." But why didn't they have the resources? "It's because they have been born into poverty." But why do they have to go to poor-performing schools? Vismale said it was because school administrators were overpaid, and teachers were underpaid.

The inner-city schools weren't working, so even if a Black kid is valedictorian, she said, "Realistically, can you compete with your counterparts who clearly have had better circumstances and schools, better input from parents, better local government, politicians, administrators that are not, basically, ... being corrupt? ... Yes, he can do anything. Yes, it will be more difficult for him to do it. But it's not because, 'OK, this man is a Black man.' It's because of the circumstance in which the school system was constructed."

Schools are funded with property taxes, which means schools in poor neighborhoods have less funding, and on top of that, redlining had restricted where Black people could live -- did that not all add up to systemic racism? Vismale said no.