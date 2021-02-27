The court of international public opinion long ago found MBS guilty over Khashoggi murder. The US has just caught up

And this is upsetting the Saudis. The Foreign Ministry released a terse statement, saying: "It is truly unfortunate that this report, with its unjustified and inaccurate conclusions, is issued while the Kingdom had clearly denounced this heinous crime."

They are particularly aggrieved that allegations target the Crown Prince. The Saudi narrative holds it was his subordinates who messed up and misinformed each other. In their words, "This was an abhorrent crime and a flagrant violation of the Kingdom's laws and values. This crime was committed by a group of individuals that have transgressed all pertinent regulations and authorities of the agencies where they were employed."

In December 2019, Saudi authorities said they investigated 11 suspects in Khashoggi's murder. In a closed-door trial eight were found guilty, of whom five were sentenced to death. Ultimately, they were all given jail time.

The highest profile defendants however -- two of them close confidants of MBS -- had their charges dismissed, none of which aligns with the new intelligence report that also blames those closest to the Crown Prince.