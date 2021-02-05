The coronavirus variant first found in the UK 'might become dominant' in the US, Fauci says

The UK variant is already on track to becoming dominant in hotspots like Florida and Southern California "within a few weeks," according to a testing company called Helix that has helped identify the largest share of US cases.

The only way to prevent the variants from becoming dominant is to prevent them from spreading from person to person by following public health measures and getting as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible, Fauci said.

Fauci tweeted Thursday his hopes that data will support coronavirus vaccinations for older children by late spring or early summer.

And the US Food and Drug Administration said Thursday it plans to use the process for updating flu vaccines as a template for authorizing any changes to coronavirus shots to address the emergence of new variants.

"We have a possibility, and the capability, of trying to stop them from becoming dominant," Fauci said.

New vaccines hope to ease the burden if approved

How quickly the variants spread versus the speed of vaccinations will be a key factor in the amount of coronavirus deaths over the coming months, according to the latest forecast from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington.