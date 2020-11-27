The 'cheetah' versus the 'wild dog.' Mike Tyson is back in the ring

But, at the end of July, Tyson announced instead that he'd be fighting Jones.

"You get a call from the great Mike Tyson -- it's very difficult [to say no]," Jones said.

Tyson is dictating the terms of the fight; first the deal was to use 16-ounce gloves with headgear, then it was 12-ounce gloves without any protection -- and the lighter the glove, the harder the punch.

It's an eight-round exhibition fight, although the rules have reportedly been adjusted so it can be ended with a knockout, which the Jones camp knows is Tyson's intention. Fortunately, they say, their man is prepared.

Jones said he will need to avoid the early barrage of blows and stay in the contest, then he expects the tide to turn in his favor.

"You got a cheetah on one side, who can run 60 miles per hour, but only for 30 seconds. And on the other hand, you've got a wild dog, with strong jaws, that can run all day," he explained.

"I'm taking a big risk going out there with no head gear and 12-ounce gloves. Every day, he's a killer. The referee or the commission can say what they want, but you can't tell Mike 'don't do this.' You can tell him, but he won't listen."