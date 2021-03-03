The Capitol riot is an eerie repeat of this tense era in American history

Dunn's star burns bright then fades

In 1869, Dunn embarked on an ambitious train trip from New Orleans to Boston hoping to meet with abolitionists, senators and state leaders. He's welcomed by some but shunned by others. He's refused service at White hotels and moved to segregated train cars, and realized none of the Civil Rights laws passed by Congress could begin to fight the racism so deeply rooted throughout the country -- South to North.

But when he visited Washington after President Ulysses S. Grant's inauguration, he was invited by the President to the White House -- the first-ever invitation for an elected African American official.

Dunn was above reproach, he didn't drink or smoke and he shunned bribes. His work addressed the plights of Blacks, but also that of poor White families, long-suffering under a society controlled by planter elites.

"Both Democrats and Republicans, conservatives and radicals, saw in Dunn a pragmatism and fairness that he always tried to do the right thing by everyone," Mitchell said. "And many times this will come back to bite him."

In 1871, Louisiana Gov. Warmoth injured himself so badly in a boat accident that Dunn took over his gubernatorial duties, against his wishes. He's believed to be the first Black man to do so.