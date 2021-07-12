The Big Lie keeps getting bigger

The refusal to move on has consequences. Echoing Trump's falsehoods, state lawmakers have enacted nearly 30 laws since the 2020 election that restrict ballot access, according to a tally by the Brennan Center for Justice at the New York University School of Law. Read more here.

Texas Republicans want to be next. GOP lawmakers in the state are mounting another push for restrictive voting laws during a 30-day special legislative session that Gov. Greg Abbott says he wants to see focused in part on "election integrity."

Felony voting back in the spotlight. A Texas man who told CNN he waited for "over six hours" at a polling center in Houston to participate in Super Tuesday last year was arrested and charged with two felony counts of illegal voting. He now faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted.