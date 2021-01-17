The Biden era beckons after Trump's lies and insurrection

"The only backstop against this new variant is the fact that we will have a lot of infection by then, so there'll be a lot of immunity in the population and we will be vaccinating more people, but this really changes the equation," Gottlieb said, also on "Face the Nation."

Biden plans to sign an executive order requiring masks on federal property and during interstate travel and is urging all Americans to wear face coverings for 100 days. But this is one area where Trump's efforts to shatter Biden's legitimacy could have a deadly consequence since it will be a challenge for the new President to convince Americans who falsely believe he stole the election.

America's 'damaged' soul

Klain also told CNN he was confident that the Secret Service and the National Guard would keep the inauguration safe on Wednesday but expressed concern about potential violence across the country.

"I think the events of the past few weeks have proven out just how damaged the soul of America has been and how important is to restore it. That work starts on Wednesday," Klain told Tapper.