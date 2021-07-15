The assassination of Haiti's president is the latest challenge for CNN Heroes serving their nation

Millet said he wants unity and justice in the wake of Moise's assassination.

"I'm really afraid for this country," he said. "What I'm afraid for is that there could be a genocide."

To prevent Haiti from sliding into genocide, Millet said he believes the country needs to establish a new government. He is calling on the international community to help create a lasting structure that would allow for elections.

However, Millet also warned that any involvement by the international community would need to take into account Haiti's history and the events that led to this moment.

When Haiti fought for and won its independence from France in 1804, it became the second free republic and the only black nation in the Americas, second only to the US. Since then, Haiti's colonial legacy has been a long, complicated history of political and economic upheavals and struggles.

Millet is calling on the international community to investigate how so many guns are coming into Haiti and landing in the hands of gang members.

Proud that FONDAPS has managed to keep kids out of gangs, Millet said he has no plans to stop, and is only looking to expand his program.