The accountability era begins

Given the powerful and disturbing footage that has now been seen by virtually every American, the insurrection is something deeply concerning to the American people far beyond the walls of Congress, and judges and juries take these cases seriously.

Yet another category of accountability for the "Big Lie" perpetuated by Trump and his allies: regulatory actions, like bar complaints against the attorneys who allegedly enabled Trump's misconduct. One complaint has already been filed in New York against Giuliani. Giuliani's public reactions to the complaint suggest he is at least somewhat ruffled by the action, ("I don't want to get in trouble. And I have a high sense of ethics, personally. I hate it when people attack my integrity"). Meanwhile, officials in Michigan are seeking disbarment of Sidney Powell and her cohort, and the Georgia bar has opened an investigation of Lin Wood. Wood has taken umbrage with the effort, asking supporters to donate money to fight it, telling them that the Georgia bar authorities "have through the kitchen sink at me," and calling on his followers to dig for damaging information against members of the Georgia State Bar Disciplinary Board. Powell has not commented on the allegations against her.