The 2024 GMC Hummer SUV is a large 830-horsepower electric family hauler

The Hummer EV SUV is smaller with a nine-inch shorter wheelbase (the distance from the front to the rear wheels) than the pickup, which should give it better off-road maneuverability. It will have not have the Hummer EV pickup's maximum available 1,000 horsepower, though.

Like the Hummer EV pickup, the SUV will be available with four-wheel steering, including the ability to drive diagonally. It will also have "Extract Mode," with which the vehicle can raise itself by as much as six inches to climb over obstacles, and removable roof panels to provide an open-air driving experience. Once removed, the panels can be kept in storage space under the SUV's hood.

Depending on the specific version, the four-wheel-drive SUV will be powered by either two or three electric motors. Three-motor versions will be available with, at most, 830 horsepower. That's less than the 1,000 horsepower available in the pickup but still almost twice that of a gasoline-fueled GMC Yukon Denali. The SUV will be able to go from zero to 60 miles an hour in as little as 3.5 seconds.

Versions with the largest available battery packs should be able to drive more than 300 miles before needing to recharge, according to GM.

The GMC Hummer EV pickup will go into production by the end of this year, but the SUV won't be available until early 2023. A special First Edition model, which will have three motors and 22-inch wheels, will cost $110,595. Lower priced versions will be available later. A 625-horsepower two-motor version with a range of over 250 miles will be available in 2024 for a starting price of about $80,000. GMC is accepting $100 refundable deposits for the Hummer EV SUV online beginning now, a spokesperson said.