The 2020 pandemic NFL season culminates with the Buccaneers and Chiefs in Super Bowl LV

Aside from the pandemic, a big question heading into the 2020 NFL season was how Brady -- who in March signed with Tampa Bay after 20 seasons with the Patriots -- would fare without head coach Bill Belichick.

Initially, results were mixed, as Tampa Bay began the season 7-5 while Brady learned a new offense. Since losing to the Chiefs 27-24 in Week 12, however, the Buccaneers have won seven consecutive games. That includes three wins on the road -- and scoring at least 30 points each time -- during the NFC playoffs.

After the loss to the Chiefs, CBS analyst Tony Romo predicted the two teams would meet again.

Now they will. And not only did Brady reach the Super Bowl in his first season with Tampa Bay, he's also part of more history: The Buccaneers are the first team that will play in the Super Bowl in its home stadium.

"A home Super Bowl for the first time in NFL history, I think, puts a lot of cool things in perspective," Brady said. "Any time you're the first time doing something, it's usually a pretty good thing."