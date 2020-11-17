The 2020 election just keeps getting worse for House Democrats

While much of the focus in the days immediately after November 3 fell on whether Joe Biden had beaten Donald Trump (he had) and whether Democrats would win back the Senate majority (they haven't -- yet ), the last few days have been filled with close House races (finally) being projected. And those projections reveal just how poorly House Democrats did.

With just a handful of races still uncalled at this point, Republicans have gained nine seats -- having won 12 Democratic-held districts and lost just three of their own. And those numbers don't even tell the full story, given that two of the three seats Republicans lost were the direct result of a redrawing of North Carolina's congressional districts that reworked the map in ways that were decidedly unfavorable to the GOP. Subtract those two seats, which neither party spent any money in or seriously contested, and you are down to a single competitive seat that went from red to blue: The suburban Atlanta 7th District.