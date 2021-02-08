The 11 most important lines from Liz Cheney's blockbuster Fox News interview

This is the most quoted line from Cheney's interview -- and rightly so. In it, she makes clear that she believes the former president should have no role in the GOP going forward. Which is further than any other Republican elected official has gone -- at least as far as I can tell.

10. "We have to make sure that we are able to convey to the American voters, we are the party of responsibility, we are the party of truth, that we actually can be trusted to handle the challenges this nation faces like Covid, and that's going to require us to focus on substance and policy and issues going forward but we should not be embracing the former president."

This, to me, is the most important point Cheney makes. There's a reason Democrats now control all levers of power in political Washington. And the reason is Donald Trump -- and the deeply irresponsible way in which he (and the Republican elected officials who enabled him) acted over the last five years. If you want voters to trust you with power, you have to show that a) your party is more than simply a cult of personality and b) that you will responsibly use that power to benefit the public. Republicans have demonstrated neither over the last four years.