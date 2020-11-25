Thanksgiving power shutoffs are possible in Southern California because of wind and wildfire threats

A Southern California utility is warning it may intentionally cut power to thousands of customers this holiday week because of gusty and dry conditions conducive to wildfires. CNN Meteorologist Jennifer Gray has the latest.

Southern California Edison is considering whether to shut off power to more than 76,000 customers in or near Greater Los Angeles, according to the utility's website Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service has put parts of Southern California, including the Inland Empire area, under a fire weather watch from the afternoon of Thanksgiving to Friday evening.