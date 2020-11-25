Thanksgiving could be the 'mother of all superspreader events,' health expert warns

Americans have been clamoring for Covid-19 tests before they travel, but Assistant Secretary for Health Adm. Brett Giroir said during a press conference Tuesday don't bother, that a test isn't necessarily a good way to gauge whether an individual is fine to travel, unless they test positive, which in that case means stay home.

A Covid-19 test before traveling is a benefit in the sense that it could alert a person to a positive result, "and that's a good thing," he said, but it's not necessarily an indication of whether someone is infected at that moment.

For example, if a person is infected with Covid-19 and has a test a day or two later, there might not be enough viral RNA to detect the virus.

So, testing as a litmus for traveling won't work, unless it reveals a positive result and the person stays home as a result, Reiner said.

"What I think I want people to understand, more importantly, is that a test that's negative today doesn't mean you're going to be negative tomorrow or the next day or the following day," Giroir told CNN. "That negative test is not a free pass to do risky behavior."

It's not wrong to get a test, but a negative test "doesn't give you a free pass," he said.