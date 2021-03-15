Texas Republicans target Houston with raft of bills seeking new voting restrictions

Meanwhile, Cain, the Texas House Republican who was alongside Abbott on Monday, claimed that "the only form of voter suppression" is illegal votes being cast.

"You know, the only form of voter suppression is when an illegitimate voter, an ineligible voter, casts a ballot. When an ineligible voter casts their ballot, what they're actually doing is they're silencing the voice of an American citizen, of someone that is eligible to vote. It's wrong and we should stop it," Cain said.

Bettencourt said he was pushing for "uniformity" among counties' early voting hours, which he said couldn't be viewed as "anything but a positive because everyone can view those hours."

"I don't think there's any denial of voter rights with that. I think uniformity is what we need in Texas so rural voters coming home from work have the same access as urban voters," he said.

Abbott in February declared that election security would be an emergency item on the Texas Legislature's agenda for its 2021 session.

"Election fraud is unacceptable, and that's exactly why I made it an emergency item this session," he said Monday. "Our objective is very simple, and that is to ensure that every eligible voter gets to vote. It's also to ensure that only eligible votes are the ones that count at the ballot box."