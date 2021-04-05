Texas Rangers sell over 38,000 tickets to home opener, marking one of the first full-capacity sporting events in a year

The Texas Rangers welcomed a crowd of at least 38,000 fans to Globe Life Field in Arlington Monday for the team's home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays

The game marked one of the first full-capacity sporting events since coronavirus shut down all sporting events more than a year ago.

The paid attendance at Monday's game was 38,238, a figure which Rangers spokesperson John Blake described as a sellout. The stadium's overall capacity is 40,518, according to Blake.

The Rangers are the only Major League Baseball team allowing full capacity seating at their ballpark, thanks in part to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott doing away with mask restrictions last month and allowing businesses to open at 100% capacity.

The Rangers' website states masks were required for all fans at the game, "except when actively eating or drinking at their ticketed seats."

Globe Life Field opened last year, but all the Rangers' home games were played without fans in attendance.