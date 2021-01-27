Texas pediatrician fatally shoots another doctor and himself during hostage situation in Austin, police say

A Texas pediatrician diagnosed with terminal cancer killed another pediatrician during a hostage situation before turning the gun on himself, according to an Austin Police Department news release.

Dispatchers received a call on Tuesday saying a man walked into the offices of Children's Medical Group with a gun and was holding hostages inside the building.

Initially several hostages were being held, police said, but several escaped and others were allowed to leave, except Dr. Katherine Dodson, a pediatrician at CMG. Hostages told officers the man was armed with with a pistol and what appeared to be a shotgun, police said. He also had two duffel bags.

The armed man was identified as Dr. Bharat Narumanchi, 43, a pediatrician who was recently diagnosed with terminal cancer, police said. He had visited the CMG office a week prior to the shooting and applied for a volunteer position. Other than his recent visit, police were unable to find a connection between Dodson and Narumanchi.