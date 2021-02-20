Texas officials are investigating outrageous energy bills in storm price surge

"While we value our members, we want what is best for their wallet and family even more, even if that means helping them switch away to our competitors," the company said.

On Thursday Griddy said that it is seeking relief from Texas utility regulators and is "committed to crediting customers for any relief, dollar-for-dollar."

For the time being, Upshaw, the Dallas resident, has switched his credit card on file with Griddy to one that has been maxed out to ensure he can't be charged for more. Yet even as he has been conserving power, his bill continued to rise, he said.

Neighbors and friends who have accounts with Griddy told Upshaw that the charges "knocked out their entire checking account, went into their savings account, they can't pay their rent," he said.

"We have friends who are without power for 48 hours who came (over to my house), and I said, I mean, we're paying for this electricity, might as well have other people use it," said Upshaw, adding that he's thankful he's alive and healthy.