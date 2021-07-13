Texas obstruction vs. DC obstruction

It arguably hands Texas Republicans a taste of the medicine Republicans in Congress are using in their own efforts to block Democrats' voting bills.

Obstruction is more refined in Washington, where filibusters are presumed, rather than spoken, and managed like in a chess match between Democratic and Republican leaders.

Texas Democrats, meanwhile, flew in on chartered planes to upset the status quo and have set up shop, perhaps until August, as they wait out a special session and run out the clock on the voting bill. Abbott has vowed to call more special sessions until they relent.

Stalling tactic. The Texas Democrats hope their obstruction will help convince moderate Democrats to end the DC version of by-the-rules obstruction and change the rules to end a Republican-led filibuster of the national voting rights bill.