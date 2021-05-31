Texas is the latest frontier in the voting rights fight

The bill would also make it easier to overturn an election, allowing courts to throw out results if enough ballots were cast illegally that it could have made a difference -- despite the fact that there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in Texas or any other US state.

Rooted in conspiracy. The measure is just one of many across the country that seizes on former President Donald Trump's lies, dating back to 2016, claiming rampant voter fraud and faulty election security.

'Wrong and un-American.' That's what President Joe Biden called the measure in a Saturday afternoon statement. "It's part of an assault on democracy that we've seen far too often this year -- and often disproportionately targeting Black and Brown Americans."

Fair Fight Action, the voting rights group started by former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, similarly called Senate Bill 7 "an extreme bill" that "attacks the freedom to vote from almost every angle imaginable" while empowering partisan poll watchers and making it easier to overturn elections.