Texas is still reeling from devastating winter storms and for some, recovery could take months

"Recognizing that there are many families who are in situations where they don't have insurance, they don't have the financial means to make the repairs ... their ceilings have fallen in, and furniture and other things have been damaged, and they're really stressing out in terms of how do we move forward ... we're working to put together a fund, a relief fund to assist people," Turner said.

A more detailed announcement will be coming "very soon," he said.

The mayor also urged residents to document damage in their homes in case they are able to be reimbursed.

"Use your video, take pictures," he said.

Regulations on food delivery trucks suspended

During his Sunday news conference, the governor also announced he suspended regulations to get more trucks on the road in order to deliver food and supplies, after grocery store shelves were emptied amid the storms. Abbott said he also suspended regulations to get more kitchens open and preparing meals -- as long as they follow the health department's food safety guidance.

"Too many Texans ... have gone hungry over the past few days," Abbott said. "Your grocery store shelves are getting restocked as we speak."