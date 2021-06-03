Texas high school valedictorian switches speech to speak out on state's abortion law

"I was definitely going back and forth with myself because I fully anticipated that if I made the speech, there would be some negative repercussions socially. I thought that graduation was the only place where I was going to reach such a large audience and a group with so many different opinions and backgrounds that I was going to be able to make a speech like that."

Smith said she only told her parents about the speech about a week beforehand. Overall, they were supportive of her decision.

"What father wouldn't be concerned when your daughter is about to step up and that kind of venue and start talking about something that is divisively controversial?" her father Russell Smith told CNN. "But she felt strongly about it."

Her father said he had not seen or heard her previous speech. He and his wife were concerned that the microphone could be cut off, but that didn't happen.

"I know very, very few people, regardless of their age, that have the strength of will and the eloquence and the presence of mind to do what she did," he said. "She just impresses me so much.

When the time came, Smith gathered up her courage and did what she felt she needed to do. After she was done a round of applause came from the crowd.