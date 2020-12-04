Texas high school football player charged with assault after tackling referee during game, authorities say

The player is later seen being escorted off the field by law enforcement. The referee was assisted by staff from both teams, according to livestream video from the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District.

The referee could be seen walking off the field under his own power. There was no update on his condition.

The Texas Association of Sports Officials called the incident "another vicious and deliberate assault" on one of their officials and said in a statement that it was investigating.

"We extend a sincere apology to the referee and his family," Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District said in a statement Friday.

"On behalf of the Edinburg CISD Board of Trustees and administration, we apologize to the athletes, staff, and our school community. We will take the appropriate disciplinary action once we understand the facts and circumstances underlining this incident. The district takes these matters very seriously; however, we cannot comment further on a pending investigation."

The Edinburg Police Department said school district police handled the arrest because it occurred on campus. CNN has sought comment from school district police.