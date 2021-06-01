Texas Democrats call on Congress to act on voting rights but key obstacles loom

"We have to have big bold action. We cannot fail on key things to our democracy like S1 and everything is on the table and we're going to continue to discuss it as we move forward. Everything is on the table. We hope we can get bipartisan support, so far we have not seen any glimmers on S1, and if we don't, everything is going to be on the table," Schumer said at the same press conference.

Schumer has hosted two Democratic-wide meetings on the legislation. Manchin attended the last meeting, but a source familiar with that meeting said he did not speak up even as some of his colleagues made spirited pleas for the Democratic caucus to abandon the filibuster to pass the landmark legislation.

While Manchin has said he won't vote to abolish the filibuster, his anger surrounding the failed vote in the Senate on legislation to establish a bipartisan commission to investigate the January 6 insurrection, has raised the question of whether or not he will have a breaking point. On Friday, Manchin said of the commission vote, "I'm very disappointed, very frustrated. The politics is Trump, literally and figuratively."

Manchin, a centrist from a red state, has argued, however, that voting legislation should be enacted on a bipartisan basis.