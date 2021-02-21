Texas congressman says emergency aid will help Texans pay high energy bills charged after deep freeze

Federal emergency funds meant to help Texans recover from a deep freeze will also be used to help some residents pay exorbitantly high energy bills they were charged as a result of the recent snow storm, a Republican congressman from the state said Sunday.

"Yes, that's the current plan with the federal assistance -- be able to help the homeowners both repair, because we have a lot of water leaks, a lot of water damage, pipes bursting, but also their electricity bills as well," Texas Rep. Michael McCaul told CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union" when asked if some of the disaster funds would be used to help residents pay the bills.

Residents in the state have been reporting unusually high energy bills following the freeze, something officials in the state have said that they are investigating, with Gov. Greg Abbott convening an emergency meeting to look into the situation.

"It is unacceptable for Texans who suffered through days in the freezing cold without electricity or heat to now be hit with skyrocketing energy costs," Abbott, a Republican, said in a statement on Saturday.