Texas congressional race showcases GOP fight over Trump, conspiracy theories and election lies

Kim said of the Capitol attack, "Who knows who was in that crowd? No one knows."

"That's what the media is saying is that 100% of the people there were Trump people," she said. "You know DC, people are curious when they see a lot of people walking around. They join in to go in. You see people who are anti-Trump go to Trump rallies to incite Trump supporters as well."

Wood has heard a similar message on the campaign trail and pushes back against it.

"Nancy Pelosi did not charter a whole bunch of buses to bring in Antifa to the Capitol to break in the windows to create some sort of false flag operation to make the Republican Party look bad," he said.

Reflecting on his outlier status in the race, Wood said that at one point he asked a friend, "Why am I being accused of being sort of a fringe candidate because I'm against insurrection?"

A fight for the soul of the GOP

In a possible indication that an anti-Trump message is not resonating with Republicans in the district, Wood has raised less than a number of GOP candidates and he has seen firsthand how much some voters disagree with what he has to say.