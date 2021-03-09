Tesla and tech stocks surge, giving Wall Street whiplash

"The cyclical rotation has been running strong for months and today is an overdue buying the dip for technology stocks," said Edward Moya, senior analyst at Oanda, in a note to clients.

The expected economic recovery has spurred a jump in Treasury bond yields lately, which has in turn weighed on the market. But on Tuesday, this dynamic reversed in favor of stocks.

The 10-year US Treasury yield was down 0.06% at 1.54% around the time of the stock market close. Bond yields and prices move in opposition to each other.

Investors expect that a full reopening of the economy will cause inflation to pick up and force the Federal Reserve's hand in raising interest rates sooner than expected. That would be bad for stocks because higher interest rates would make it more expensive for companies to borrow.

Tech isn't the only sector doing well Tuesday. Aside from strong performances in energy and consumer shares, Tesla stock is super hot once again, after data revealed that Chinese demand for its vehicles improved in February.

Tesla is set to break a five-day losing streak that put it further into bear market territory after an electric start to the year.