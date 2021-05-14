Terrified families huddle together in Gaza as Eid festivities turn into nights of death and destruction

"I call on all people of the world to stop this. We want to go back home," she said. "We don't want to die."

Others trying to escape the carnage have gone from house to house, seeking safety in a territory that they cannot escape due to the Israeli and Egyptian siege.

"I have five sisters, three of them children. They were shaking and traumatized, said they were waiting for their turn to also end up under the rubble," said 27-year-old Tariq al-Hillo.

"We left the house at 2 a.m. We took blankets because it was very cold, and I took my laptop and left the house," said Hillo. "We walked for around eight or 10 kilometers before we arrived at our relatives house ... I was shaking and couldn't even walk because I was terrified."

"For more than two days, we have not been able to eat anything. It's not because we won't have food but because we live in a time of horror. We can't eat, or sleep or even breathe."

Back in the home of the Saad family, Reema's brother Ahmad has plunged into a deep sense of grief. Just a few hours before they were killed, he said, Reema's family had called Ahmad on WhatsApp video telling him about the Eid traditions they continued to observe, despite the havoc wreaked by Israeli strikes.