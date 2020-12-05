Tens of millions in California under stay-at-home order starting Sunday night

California again had its highest number of new coronavirus cases and Covid-19 hospitalizations for one day on Saturday, reporting more than 25,000 confirmed new infections. More than 10,200 people are hospitalized.

Under the order, business that must close include bars, wineries, personal services like hair salons and barber shops, museums, movie theaters, playgrounds, amusement parks and indoor recreation facilities. Travel is prohibited except as necessary for permitted activities.

Schools that are already open for in-person learning can remain open along with critical infrastructure businesses. Retail business may stay open but at 20% capacity, and restaurants are limited to take out and delivery only.

The order will remain in effect for at least three weeks and will only be lifted when a region's projected ICU capacity meets or exceeds 15%. This will be assessed on a weekly basis after the initial three-week period.

The Bay Area order will be in effect until January 4, 2021, even though the region's ICU capacity was at 21.2% capacity Friday, according to a government website.