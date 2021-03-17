Tennis ball-size hail forecast as powerful storms and violent tornadoes threaten South

Long-track tornadoes are the ones that consistently remain on the ground for an extended period of time, unlike a typical one that could be on the ground for just minutes.

The Alabama Emergency Management Agency warned the storms could be a "dangerous and life-threatening event."

In response to the forecast, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency, saying in a statement she did so "out of an abundance of caution."

"Projections are showing that this will likely be a widespread event, with some of the most severe weather anticipated late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning," Ivey said in a statement.

"Please make preparations now in the event your area is impacted in some way. I will continue keeping a close eye on the system and encourage every Alabamian to do the same," the governor added.

Other officials also urged residents of the state to prepare Tuesday.