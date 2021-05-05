Tennessee lawmaker falsely suggests infamous 3/5ths compromise was to help end slavery

As the nation reckons with race, some Republican lawmakers have pushed for critical race theory, which explores how the history of inequality and racism in the US impacts American society today, to be restricted from being taught in schools, arguing that it's divisive and un-American.

Democratic state Rep. Sam McKenzie said it was a "sad feeling" hearing Lafferty's speech and that there was "nothing right about his conclusions."

"And to hear the round of applause just spoke to the lack of knowledge of the people who are elected to write laws for our state," McKenzie told CNN's "New Day" on Wednesday, adding, "It's unfortunate that we don't, as a legislature, don't want to teach our kids an accurate and full display of what the history is that made this country a great country but with a lot, a lot of dark, dark days."

McKenzie said he and Lafferty, whose districts both sit in Knox County, had a "very collegial conversation" about his remarks.

"We stand on two different sides of his conclusion, but his facts were correct. The South ... did compromise at three-fifths, but that's a horrible thing and it had nothing to do with ending slavery," McKenzie said.