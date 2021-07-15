Tennessee controversy shows how anti-vax beliefs are bursting into GOP's mainstream

Those moves incensed state Democrats, who accused Republican Gov. Bill Lee's administration of political posturing amid pressure from conservative vaccine opponents.

"We have all the tools we need to get out of this pandemic, but the failure of leadership at the top is making this hard," Democratic state Sen. Raumesh Akbari told reporters this week.

The controversy around Tennessee's actions comes amid a worrying spike in coronavirus cases nationwide. Only 48.2% of the country is vaccinated despite the vaccines' availability for most Americans for months, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And 35 states, including Tennessee, have seen case rates increase by more than 50% compared to the previous week.

The firing of Fiscus and changes to the health department's approach to vaccines followed pressure from Republican state lawmakers who were angry about Department of Health advertising that they saw as aimed at school-aged children.

In a mid-June state legislative hearing, Republican state Rep. Scott Cepicky said it was "reprehensible" that the department was "targeting" young people with the ads.