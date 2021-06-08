Teen who wore Mexican flag at graduation gets the diploma he was denied at the ceremony

The district said students were "encouraged to express their identity by decorating their mortar boards. A number of students followed the protocol and had the Mexican flag and other representations appropriately displayed during the ceremony."

The problem was not just López being denied his diploma, Hurtado says, but rather the "disrespectful message" the incident sends to Asheboro's Latino community.

"We don't accept that excuse," Hurtado said. "The school can't determine what is discrimination or not. They are not in Ever's shoes, they don't have the life experience that the Latino community had to go through all their lives. If a Latino considers something discrimination, it's discrimination."

Morales translated for Ever's mother, Margarita López, who said her family was looking for an apology and explanation from the principal as to why she handled the situation this way.

Margarita said she and her husband came to the graduation ceremony last week filled with so much pride, but got choked up when she saw the principal stop her son on the stage.

Local instances of discrimination is why students of color should be encouraged to express pride in themselves and their heritage, Morales said during the news conference.