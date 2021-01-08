Ted Cruz would like you to just forget the last 4 years

Ted Cruz said something truly remarkable -- like, truly -- in an interview with a Houston TV station on Thursday.

"The President's language and rhetoric often goes too far," the Texas senator said straight-facedly. "I think, yesterday in particular, the President's language and rhetoric crossed the line and it was reckless. I disagree with it, and I have disagreed with the President's language and rhetoric for the last four years."

Yup! You read that right. The Texas Republican senator, who not only has stood by Trump through thick and thin over the past few years but also was one of a handful of senators who voted to object to the Electoral College results following a riot at the US Capitol on Wednesday, actually uttered these words, "I disagree with it, and I have disagreed with the President's language and rhetoric for the last four years."

It would be sort of funny -- in a get-a-load-of-this-guy way -- if it wasn't so incredibly disingenuous.

Cruz has spent the last four years sucking up to Trump in any way he can think of.