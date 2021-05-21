Ted Cruz is now totally cool with trolling the military

Is Cruz's problem that she is a woman? Or that she has two mothers? Or that the ad was animated? (The Army released five similar ads in recent weeks, telling the stories of five people who joined up. All are animated.)

What exactly is "emasculated" about Malonelord or her story? If you take the dictionary definition of the word, what is "made weaker or less effective" by Malonelord being in the Army?

And, while we're at it: When did it become OK for a sitting US senator -- and a Republican, no less! -- to mock an active member of the military? Aren't politicians like Cruz always telling us that our troops are the bravest among us? How does Malonelord being a woman or having two moms change that?

"Holy crap," tweeted Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D), herself a decorated military vet, in response to Cruz. "Perhaps a U.S. Senator shouldn't suggest that the *Russian* military is better than the American military that protected him from an insurrection he helped foment?"