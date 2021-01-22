Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley have been playing with dynamite

Remember that time a violent mob smashed its way into the Capitol, killed a police officer and occupied the Senate chambers, hunting for terrified members of Congress who were forced to hide?

Remember how some in the mob constructed a gallows with a hangman's noose outside the Capitol, then rampaged through the halls searching for the vice president and the speaker of the house -- the officials second and third in line of succession to the President -- chanting "Hang Pence!" and "Where's Nancy?"

And remember how the specific goal of the violent attack -- overturning the election of President Joe Biden -- was being advanced by sycophantic lawmakers who shamefully tried to invalidate the votes of an estimated 10 million Americans in Arizona and Pennsylvania and declare Donald Trump the winner?

Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri apparently hope you don't remember any of that. Or that you'll treat it like one more bit of the normal back-and-forth of politics.

Not this time.