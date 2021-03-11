Tech stocks surge again as market takes aim at record highs

Another 712,000 Americans filed for first-time unemployment benefits on a seasonally adjusted basis last week. CNN's Christine Romans reports.

Wall Street is on a tear again Thursday, with tech stocks surging and both the Dow and the S&P 500 on track for new record highs.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite registered the biggest gains, up 2.5% midday. The Dow, meanwhile, climbed 1.1%, or nearly 350 points, while the S&P is up 1.4%.

Spring has sprung and equity investors are in the spirit: They're feeling optimistic about the $1.9 trillion stimulus package Congress passed this week, as well as the eventual reopening of the economy.

"Trends related to Covid continue to show improvement on both a national and international basis, as vaccine doses continue to pile up across the country," said Bespoke Investment's Paul Hickey.

Bond yields, which climbed recently on worries that an inflation spike would force the Federal Reserve to raise rates sooner rather than later, have fallen back again. Those fears were calmed in part by Wednesday's inflation report, which was in line with economists' expectations.

The 10-year US Treasury yield was up 0.01% at 1.53% around midday on Thursday. Bond yields and prices move in opposition to each other.