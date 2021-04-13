Teachers are choosing to quit rather than go back to school while pandemic lingers

"People are getting rid of mask mandates and things like that sooner than everyone is vaccinated. So I think those are the things that are causing exhaustion and the fear that is driving a lot of teachers out."

It was that fear that was behind Jaime Acosta leaving his job last October after seven years as a teacher in Houston.

"I didn't feel safe. And I am pretty sure I can speak for a lot of my colleagues, we did not feel safe going back into the classroom."

Acosta also struggled with exhaustion throughout virtual teaching, he told CNN.

"Not only are you in new territory, but you're dealing with technology," he said.

"You're still required to do all of the things that come with teaching a diverse group of kids and you're at home by yourself. Sometimes, half of my class was not present. What am I supposed to do about that?

"At 3:30, after school was done, my responsibility was to call parents and figure out what's going on. It just became way too much, way too much."

Stress, exacerbated by Covid-19, was the most common reason for early teacher retirement in 2020, according to a study by the Rand Corporation.