Tax evasion is the go-to charge for Trump's inner circle

More to come? But this relatively small-time alleged grift -- which prosecutors say included an array of luxury perks including an Upper West Side apartment, a pair of Mercedes-Benz cars for him and his wife, and private school tuition for two family members -- is not the large-scale fraud that professional Trump haters might have been anticipating after years of scrutiny of Trump's affairs.

The Trump Organization said in a statement the prosecutors were engaging in political persecution.

"This is not justice; this is politics," it said in a statement attributed to a spokesman.

Loyal soldier. It may also be a form of pressure. Weisselberg, who has worked for Trump (and his father before him) since 1973, has declined to cooperate with prosecutors in a wider-ranging investigation of Trump.

These things take time. This passage from CNN's report shows just how long it takes to put together a detailed prosecution, but also how one case leads to the next: