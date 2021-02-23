Tanden's nomination hangs by a thread as Democrats have yet to abandon her

Sinema, who sits on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, one of the two committees slated to take up the nomination on Wednesday, has refused to say how she will vote. The Senate Budget Committee, led by Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, also will vote on her nomination on Wednesday. But the Vermont senator -- who has a history of battling with Tanden -- would not say Tuesday if he planned to support her for the position.

"We're planning to," Sanders said when asked if his panel would definitely hold the Wednesday vote.

Yet the biggest question centers on Murkowski, a moderate senator with a history of breaking from her party and who said Tuesday she would wait to take a position on the nomination until after the committees vote.

"I've got time," she said when asked when she would make her position known.

But with Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia announcing his opposition to Tanden, and Republicans lining up in opposition, her confirmation seems destined to fail in the 50-50 Senate.

"It's going to be a hard nomination for them to get across the finish line," said Senate Minority Whip John Thune, who has privately spoken to Murkowski about the nomination.